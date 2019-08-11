Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Cut Position in Hill (HRC) as Market Valuation Rose; Yy (YY) Shareholder Ward Ferry Management LTD Lifted Position by $16.13 Million

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 192,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.71M, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.68% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $52.12. About 1.12M shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Hill (HRC) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 15,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 135,262 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.32 million, down from 150,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Hill for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $106.17. About 381,603 shares traded or 2.64% up from the average. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – GROETELAARS SUCCEEDS JOHN J. GREISCH; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – NOW 2018 EXPECTS ADJUSTED EARNINGS, EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS, OF $4.60 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 07/05/2018 – HILL-ROM – SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS, CO SIGNED CO-MARKETING AGREEMENT FOR A SUITE OF POINT-OF-CARE DIAGNOSTIC INSTRUMENTS; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE IN COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE; 01/05/2018 – IMRIS and Hill-Rom Announce Commercial Launch of New Magnetic Resonance Neurosurgical Table; 14/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Expects to Close the Transaction During Hill-Rom’s Fiscal 3Q; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM DECLARES DIV 20C/SHR, WAS 18C/SHR, EST. 19.25C; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom To Divest Certain of Its Third-Party Rental Business to Universal Hospital Services; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Narrows FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.60-Adj EPS $4.65

More notable recent Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Stand Up To These Simple Dividend Safety Checks? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Hill-Rom Holdings Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do You Know About Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HRC) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Delighted With Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:HRC) ROE Of 14%? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67 million and $826.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quotient Technology by 307,540 shares to 2.49M shares, valued at $24.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Knowles (NYSE:KN) by 18,095 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in Artisan Partners (NYSE:APAM).