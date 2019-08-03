Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Boosted Stake in Stericycle (SRCL) as Valuation Declined; As Air Lease (AL) Market Value Rose, Gagnon Securities Boosted Holding

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 10,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 742,824 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.52 million, up from 732,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.5. About 866,211 shares traded or 3.01% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M; 15/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP. CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.00; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q REV. $381M, EST. $379.4M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Stericycle (SRCL) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 7,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The institutional investor held 406,760 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.14 million, up from 399,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Stericycle for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $45.43. About 1.99 million shares traded or 99.99% up from the average. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $3.56 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Stericycle Inc. To ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘, Otlk Neg; 25/05/2018 – Stericycle Shareholders Vote Against Electing John Patience to Board With 33M Votes For and 39.4M Against; 22/04/2018 – DJ Stericycle Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRCL); 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q Rev $895M; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY Rev $3.5B-$3.64B; 26/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC – ON MARCH 23, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENTS TO CERTAIN OF ITS DEBT AGREEMENTS – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Congrats to the winners of the @BillAckman @Columbia_Biz Pershing Square Short Selling Challenge, who pitched $SRCL; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle, Inc. Announces Changes to Bd of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold SRCL shares while 93 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 95.26 million shares or 7.44% more from 88.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Here's Why You Should Hold on to Stericycle (SRCL) Stock – Nasdaq" on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Stericycle down 15% premarket on Q2 earnings miss and guidance cut – Seeking Alpha" published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga" on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Stericycle (SRCL) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq" published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Stericycle Incorporated (SRCL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67M and $826.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hill (NYSE:HRC) by 15,305 shares to 135,262 shares, valued at $14.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epam Systems (NYSE:EPAM) by 16,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,045 shares, and cut its stake in Medpace.

