Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Boosted Mobile Mini (MINI) Position by $5.68 Million; Stock Declined; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Js Capital Management Has Decreased Holding as Valuation Rose

Js Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 243,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.34M, down from 245,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $465.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.28 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 28/04/2018 – New York Post: STX CEO spotted with Alibaba exec after draft for IPO listing; 30/04/2018 – The timing of the U.S.-China trade war is ‘very ironic,’ says Alibaba co-founder; 28/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd. On Other; 08/05/2018 – The deal marks another foray for Alibaba into the South Asian market; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING STORE: DIDN’T TALK WITH ALIBABA OVER OWNERSHIP REFORM; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE NET PROFIT MARGIN WEAKENS TO 6.73 PCT FROM 7.20 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS; 24/04/2018 – MERCEDES TIGHTENS CARS’ LINKS TO WECHAT, ALIBABA’S SMART HOME; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM MAY HAVE RAISED 5.6B YUAN FROM ALIBABA SHARE SALE; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Online Retailer Daraz; 12/03/2018 – OFO RAISES $866M IN FUNDING ROUND LED BY ALIBABA

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Mobile Mini (MINI) by 39.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 172,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 613,312 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.82 million, up from 441,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Mobile Mini for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $34.69. About 413,512 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 25.20% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67 million and $826.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 50,030 shares to 201,966 shares, valued at $23.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medpace by 52,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,245 shares, and cut its stake in Total System Services (NYSE:TSS).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 39.54 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.