Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its Position in Knowles (KN) by $307,615; Integrys Wealth Advisors Lowered Its Abbvie (ABBV) Position by $570,880; Valuation Declined

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc sold 7,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 192,408 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.51 million, down from 199,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $67.12. About 3.54 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL IMBRUVICA NET REVENUE $762 MLN, UP 38.5 PCT; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Says Phase 3 Trial Results for Imfinzi Antibody Delayed; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Trial Also Assessed Efficacy of Imfinzi, Tremelimumab as Monotherapies; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Encouraged by Activity of Imfinzi Monotherapy Observed in Trial; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Updated Preliminary Results of Tender Offer

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Knowles (KN) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 18,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.30M, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Knowles for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94B market cap company. The stock increased 4.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $21.25. About 714,246 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Size of the Board Reduced From 10 to Nine Directors; 16/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Knowles to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Rev $170M-$190M; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q REV. $178.5M, EST. $178.6M; 09/03/2018 PA House GOP: Knowles Vows to Continue to See that Pennsylvanians Get to Vote on Size of State House; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q EPS 0c

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. Donoghoe Nicholas also bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. Shares for $663,500 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Tuesday, July 30. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. Gosebruch Henry O also bought $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. 15,552 shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan, worth $1.00M on Friday, August 16.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37 billion for 7.36 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Gru reported 150,731 shares. Haverford Tru Co accumulated 87,083 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Roundview Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.21% or 11,191 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability Company has 0.05% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). America First Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 1,130 shares. 7,126 were accumulated by Moller Financial Service. Deprince Race & Zollo holds 263,169 shares. Northstar Inv Advisors Lc holds 0.18% or 12,199 shares in its portfolio. First Midwest Comml Bank Trust Division owns 76,241 shares. Sky Investment Gp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp holds 0.3% or 10,214 shares. Drexel Morgan Communication stated it has 5,552 shares. Duff Phelps Investment Mngmt Co reported 16,060 shares. Ironwood Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 214 shares. Bryn Mawr Communications invested in 44,248 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Invest Management owns 6,153 shares.

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67 million and $826.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epam Systems (NYSE:EPAM) by 16,270 shares to 150,045 shares, valued at $25.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Generac (NYSE:GNRC) by 80,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 417,486 shares, and cut its stake in Medpace.