Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Boosted Bottomline Tech (EPAY) Holding; Last Week NIKE, Inc. (NKE) Analysts

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased Bottomline Tech (EPAY) stake by 43.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired 176,129 shares as Bottomline Tech (EPAY)’s stock declined 14.73%. The Bernzott Capital Advisors holds 580,659 shares with $25.69M value, up from 404,530 last quarter. Bottomline Tech now has $1.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.71% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $40.18. About 41,778 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Among 16 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Nike has $10800 highest and $60 lowest target. $91.72’s average target is 4.50% above currents $87.77 stock price. Nike had 31 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Friday, March 22 report. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, September 4 with “Neutral”. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, March 22. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. See NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) latest ratings:

04/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $84.0000 New Target: $87.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $100.0000 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $103.0000 New Target: $108.0000 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan New Target: $90.0000 100.0000

24/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Sell New Target: $70 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $100 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $100 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $103 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Ubs New Target: $86.0000 85.0000

The stock increased 0.21% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $87.77. About 1.22M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 09/04/2018 – Nike Acquires 2nd Company In A Month For Its Customer Strategy — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – Footwear News: FN Exclusive: J Balvin Talks New Album `Vibras’ and Possible Collab With Nike; 25/03/2018 – Finance Follow: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike executive leaves company amid complaints about inappropriate behavior; 10/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Declares $0.20 Qtrly Div; 15/03/2018 – Nike: Names Elliott Hill President of Consumer and Marketplace; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 16/03/2018 – Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns–Update; 17/04/2018 – Nike Creates 3-D Textile for Running Shoes

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold NIKE, Inc. shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trillium Asset Ltd Llc has invested 1.36% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cambridge holds 0.05% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 9,364 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt invested in 210,501 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 0.19% or 3.73M shares. Intersect Cap Ltd Liability reported 5,934 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The reported 0.78% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Blackrock Inc has 87.67M shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Bath Savings Trust has 3.43% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 205,268 shares. Notis reported 0.24% stake. Royal Bank & Trust Of Scotland Plc stated it has 22,177 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives stated it has 4,276 shares. Point72 Asset Lp holds 1.28 million shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Mngmt L P invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Klingenstein Fields Commerce Limited Liability Company holds 6,997 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Summit Financial Strategies owns 3,201 shares.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike: Absurd $100 Price Target – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Consumer-Focused Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around – Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Today’s Pick-Up: Musk Invokes Amazon’s Name Not In Vain; Using A Customer To Rake XPO – Benzinga” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company has market cap of $137.53 billion. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, menÂ’s training, womenÂ’s training, action sports, sportswear, and golf. It has a 35.25 P/E ratio. The firm also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as cricket, lacrosse, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities.

More notable recent Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bottomline Technologies Inc (EPAY) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Market Volatility Impact Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EPAY) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Down 2.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q3 Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Bottomline Technologies has $6500 highest and $5700 lowest target. $60.67’s average target is 51.00% above currents $40.18 stock price. Bottomline Technologies had 4 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, August 9 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21.