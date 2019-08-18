Bernzott Capital Advisors Cut Its Position in Hill (HRC) by $1.61 Million as Share Price Rose; Invesco LTD Maintains Stake in Caseys Gen Stores (CASY)

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Hill (HRC) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 15,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 135,262 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.32M, down from 150,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Hill for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $105.25. About 361,544 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Narrows FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.60-Adj EPS $4.65; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Kaman; 29/05/2018 – Hill-Rom’s Welch Allyn Home® Portfolio Debuts at All Kinney Drugs Locations; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – GROETELAARS SUCCEEDS JOHN J. GREISCH; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS NAMES WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 12/03/2018 – HILL-ROM REPORTS SALE OF THIRD-PARTY RENTAL BUSINESS; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q Adj EPS 88c; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS – BOARD DECLARED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHARE; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS – GROETELAARS WILL JOIN CO’S BOARD

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 508.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 215,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 257,416 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.15 million, up from 42,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $170.02. About 934,549 shares traded or 175.78% up from the average. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 24/05/2018 – Jana Is Said to Take Stake in Casey’s Stores, May Push for Sale; 25/04/2018 – Jolt Cola Announces Casey’s General Store Distribution Deal; 23/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND JANA PARTNERS SAYS DOES NOT OWN A SINGLE SHARE IN CASEY’S STORES CASY.O – FUND SPOKESMAN; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – H. LYNN HORAK APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Same-Store Gallons Sold Rose 3.8% With Average Margin of 18.6c/Gallon; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Announces Board Refreshment With Appointment of Three New Independent Directors and New Board; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Governance Changes Consistent With Best Practices; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Fuel Gallons Up 4% in FY 202; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Grocery and Other Merchandise Sales Up 2% – 3%; 20/03/2018 – Casey’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67 million and $826.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 7,265 shares to 406,760 shares, valued at $22.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Mistras (NYSE:MG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold HRC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 5.51% less from 56.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polar Cap Llp reported 510,000 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 16 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Com owns 0% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 50 shares. Eqis Capital Incorporated has 5,652 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Com reported 6,684 shares. Moreover, Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 86,261 shares. 69,400 are held by De Burlo Grp. Amer Gp Inc Inc accumulated 133,209 shares. Smithfield Tru has 0% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Bessemer Group reported 0% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us holds 649,510 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Ls Investment Advsrs Llc holds 3,861 shares. 18,542 are held by Fort Limited Partnership. 5,012 were accumulated by Raymond James. The Indiana-based Horizon Inv Ser has invested 2.04% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

