Bernzott Capital Advisors Cut Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Valuation Rose; Doliver Capital Advisors Has Increased Its Position in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) as Share Price Rose

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 3,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 120,158 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.10 million, down from 123,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – MSFT BEGINS NEW EU PARENTAL VERIFICATIONS FOR CHILDREN ACCOUNTS; 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365; 03/04/2018 – Electric Imp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 22/05/2018 – Epicor to Accelerate Cloud ERP Adoption and Bring the Intelligent Cloud to Manufacturers and Distributors via Microsoft Azure; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft’s veteran windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend; 05/04/2018 – Dream Jobs Take Flight With Allegiant’s New Careers Website

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 30.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc bought 4,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 19,739 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70M, up from 15,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $92.33. About 3.02 million shares traded or 52.45% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 27/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Marketing and Communications Leadership as Kelly Loeffler Prepares to Depart at the End of 2018; 21/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN OPTIONS SAYS CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING A REPORTED TECHNICAL ISSUE RELATED TO CERTAIN AMAZON OPTIONS SERIES; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 05/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Financial Impact From Deal; 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX; ROUTING SUSPENDED 9:41:39 ET; 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – DAILY TRADING LIMIT FOR ALL COTTON NO. 2 FUTURES CONTRACT DELIVERY MONTHS WILL REVERT TO 3 CENTS PER POUND (300 POINTS) ABOVE AND BELOW THE PRIOR DAY SETTLEMENT PRICE; 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – THE 3 CENTS LIMIT IS EFFECTIVE START OF TRADING THURSDAY, APRIL 5; 07/05/2018 – NYSE Owner ICE Is Said to Be Working on Bitcoin Trading Platform; 21/05/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Expands Equity Research Platform With the Appointment of a Senior TMT Analyst; 19/04/2018 – DJ Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICE)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Llc reported 2.52% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Intll Investors has 94.79 million shares for 5.07% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 162,967 shares. Artisan Ltd Partnership reported 1.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boys Arnold reported 51,265 shares. Willow Creek Wealth, a California-based fund reported 4,914 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt stated it has 3.05 million shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer And Inc has 2.79% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 766,391 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Com holds 396,494 shares. 61,261 are held by Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt. E&G Ltd Partnership invested in 11,353 shares. City Fl holds 55,222 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.22% or 2.80M shares in its portfolio. Corda Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11,241 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Co owns 3.62% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 805,292 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 09/05/2019: WORK, QTT, PANW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, COST, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft Surface event coming Oct. 2 – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft: Time For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 09/03/2019: MAMS, PHUN, RESN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $156.59M and $253.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSG) by 8,679 shares to 282,790 shares, valued at $17.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), The Stock That Zoomed 137% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.’s (NYSE:ICE) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Forbes.com published: “NYSE May Be Bigger, But Nasdaq Is Growing Faster – Forbes” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Reuters.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE-owner ICE beats profit view on growth in transaction, data units – Reuters” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kelly Lawrence W Associate Ca has invested 3.46% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). 3,232 are held by Huntington National Bank. Soros Fund Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.13% or 62,386 shares in its portfolio. Davenport And Llc holds 4,425 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fiduciary owns 0.01% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 4,519 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability, Missouri-based fund reported 4,393 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Invests Ltd Llc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Hartford Fincl Mgmt holds 500 shares. Shine Advisory holds 0.03% or 834 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 7.42M shares. Ftb Advsr stated it has 795 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Johnson Investment Counsel invested in 3,402 shares. Moreover, Principal Group has 0.06% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Alpha Cubed Limited Co invested in 54,205 shares.