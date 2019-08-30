Bernzott Capital Advisors Boosted Mistras (MG) Holding By $10.19 Million; Inspired Entertainment (INSE) Sellers Decreased By 16.01% Their Shorts

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased Mistras (MG) stake by 65.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired 783,529 shares as Mistras (MG)’s stock rose 10.01%. The Bernzott Capital Advisors holds 1.99 million shares with $27.45M value, up from 1.20 million last quarter. Mistras now has $422.10M valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.71. About 23,571 shares traded. Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) has declined 25.90% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MG News: 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC MG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $726.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 4Q EPS 3C; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC MG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $715 MLN TO $730 MLN; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – IN 2018, ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 22% TO 30% OVER 2017, TO BETWEEN $78 MLN AND $83 MLN; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP SEES FY REV. $715M TO $730.0M, EST. $727.5M; 12/03/2018 – Mistras 4Q Adj EPS 15c; 10/04/2018 – Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Exits Position in Mistras Group; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 4Q REV. $187.6M, EST. $179.8M; 12/03/2018 – Mistras Sees FY18 Rev $715M-$730M; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 4Q ADJ EPS 15C

Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) had a decrease of 16.01% in short interest. INSE’s SI was 38,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 16.01% from 45,600 shares previously. With 37,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE)’s short sellers to cover INSE’s short positions. The SI to Inspired Entertainment Inc’s float is 0.27%. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.48. About 9,226 shares traded. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) has risen 19.10% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.10% the S&P500. Some Historical INSE News: 17/05/2018 – Inspired Entertainment 32.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 08/05/2018 – lnspired Announces Ground-Breaking Virtual Sports Offering With Pennsylvania Lottery And Scientific Games; 09/05/2018 – Inspired Entertainment 2Q Rev $37.5M; 18/04/2018 – Inspired’s Omni-Channel Games Launch Online and Mobile in Italy; 10/05/2018 – Awm Investment Company Buys 4.6% of Inspired Entertainment; 10/04/2018 – Inspired Entertainment’s Virtual Grand National Live With BoyleSports And LadbrokesCoral; 17/05/2018 – lnspired Entertainment, Inc. Announces Management Conference Call Regarding Department of Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport (UK) Proposed Regulatory Changes; 08/05/2018 – Inspired Announces Ground-Breaking Virtual Sports Offering With Pennsylvania Lottery And Scientific Games; 17/05/2018 – Inspired Entertainment, Inc. Announces Management Conference Call Regarding Department of Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport (U; 18/04/2018 – lnspired’s Omni-Channel Games Launch Online and Mobile in Italy

Among 3 analysts covering Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Mistras Group Inc has $5500 highest and $16.5 lowest target. $30.83’s average target is 109.59% above currents $14.71 stock price. Mistras Group Inc had 6 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Sidoti. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold” on Thursday, March 14.

More notable recent Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Mistras Group, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MG) Use Of Investor Capital Doesnâ€™t Look Great – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MISTRAS Group Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:MG – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “68 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MISTRAS Group Inc (MG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “85 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $810,483 activity. $97,082 worth of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) shares were bought by DEBENEDICTIS NICHOLAS. Stamatakis Manuel N. had bought 5,000 shares worth $66,250. 3,546 Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) shares with value of $48,731 were bought by Wolk Jonathan H.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold MG shares while 19 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 15.36 million shares or 2.19% more from 15.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street has 335,513 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 49,380 were accumulated by Invesco. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 500 shares stake. Moreover, Legal General Gru Public Limited Co has 0% invested in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Bernzott Capital owns 3.32% invested in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) for 1.99M shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). The New York-based American International Grp has invested 0% in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Tower Cap Lc (Trc) accumulated 2,794 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, a Florida-based fund reported 11,909 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn stated it has 1,338 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Com stated it has 26,531 shares. Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 85,124 shares. National Svcs Inc Wi owns 38,033 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (INSE) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Thailand asks tech firms to set up centres against “fake news” in SE Asia – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 12, 2019 : SYY, GOLD, TSG, BRC, EOLS, AZRE, NINE, HYGS, CRNT, CWCO, INSE, APTX – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 12, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Inspired To Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 12th – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc., a games technology company, focuses on the development and sale of software systems and digital terminals worldwide. The company has market cap of $170.68 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Service Based Gaming and Virtual Sports. It currently has negative earnings. The SBG segment designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of services and products through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.