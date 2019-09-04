Berkshire Partners Raised Position in Transdigm Group (TDG); Westwood Management Lifted Its Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Position

Berkshire Partners Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Partners Llc bought 229,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $926.52 million, up from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $534.78. About 441,878 shares traded or 38.50% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Ebitda $1.83B-$1.88B; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Cont Ops EPS $15.22-EPS $15.86; 01/05/2018 – TDG UPWARD REVISION TO FY SALES, EBITDA AS DEFINED, ADJ EPS; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board; 07/05/2018 – Behrman Capital Names Vincent Buffa as an Operating Partner; 06/03/2018 TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT REPORTS 5.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TRANSDIGM GROUP INC TDG.N AS OF MARCH 6 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Names Operating Chief as Next CEO; 15/05/2018 – Spo Advisory Buys New 1.7% Position in TransDigm; 30/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM REPORTS KEVIN STEIN AS PRESIDENT, CEO & W. NICHOLAS H; 02/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Prices Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 13,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, up from 10,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $17.4 during the last trading session, reaching $493.94. About 894,087 shares traded or 37.94% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Health Inc. by 8,200 shares to 576,300 shares, valued at $32.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,150 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).