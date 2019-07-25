Berkshire Partners Increases Holding in Transdigm Group (TDG); Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Holder Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Lifted Its Position

Berkshire Partners Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Partners Llc bought 229,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.04M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $926.52M, up from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $498.24. About 60,937 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 36.06% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Ebitda $1.83B-$1.88B; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Adj EPS $17.35-Adj EPS $17.99; 07/05/2018 – Behrman Capital Names Vincent Buffa as an Operating Partner; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm To Acquire Extant Aerospace; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Transdigm’s Senior Secured Term Loan E And B3 Rating To Senior Subordinated Notes; B1 Cfr Unchanged; 22/04/2018 – DJ TransDigm Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDG); 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill from Esterline Technologies; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Aerospace Company Extant Components for $525 Million; 08/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP COMPLETES $500M NOTES OFFERING; 23/04/2018 – TransDigm Second Quarter Earnings Report and Conference Call Set for Tuesday, May 1, 2018

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 451,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.99 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $151.25M, up from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $89.81. About 983,639 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Rev $1.58B; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: Market volatility boosts US exchange operators’ first quarter resulting in strong earnings; 05/04/2018 – ICE DOESN’T SEE FINL EFFECT MATERIAL; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – ICE TRANSITIONS CDS OPEN INTEREST FROM CME GROUP TO ICE CLEAR; 22/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 30/05/2018 – ICE – TRADING IN CO’S INTEREST RATE MARKET INCREASED AMID ONGOING POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY IN EUROPE COUPLED WITH CHANGES TO CENTRAL BANK MONETARY POLICY; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q EPS 79c; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launches CDX Clearing at ICE Clear Europe

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 insider sales for $10.97 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 Wynne Sarah sold $1.26 million worth of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) or 3,000 shares. The insider Henderson Robert S sold 20,000 shares worth $8.55M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Pension Serv, Korea-based fund reported 58,193 shares. Barometer Cap Mgmt Inc reported 16,260 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.02% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 9,251 shares. Prudential Finance reported 0.04% stake. First Manhattan Communication reported 1,620 shares. 15,645 were reported by Savings Bank Of Montreal Can. Mackay Shields Limited Company holds 10,586 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. New York-based Tiger Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 5.18% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Putnam Invests Limited Liability Com has 0.27% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 252,774 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 4,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corp reported 787 shares. 54 are held by Moody Bank Division. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 13,501 shares. The Australia-based Westpac Banking has invested 0% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Stifel Fincl Corp, a Missouri-based fund reported 7,714 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank accumulated 0.06% or 492,189 shares. Sei accumulated 636,471 shares or 0.16% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement accumulated 829,862 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Lp holds 110 shares. Raymond James Assocs reported 893,186 shares. Boys Arnold And Company owns 10,754 shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 48,652 shares. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability reported 750,808 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 19,125 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt accumulated 19,535 shares. Twin Focus Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability owns 18,782 shares. Everence has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac stated it has 1.84% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). The New York-based M&R Management has invested 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). First Advsr Lp reported 0.1% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).