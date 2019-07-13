Berkshire Partners Has Boosted Its Transdigm Group (TDG) Stake by $104.16 Million; Hollencrest Securities Upped Its United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) Stake by $8.11 Million

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 73,031 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 361,144 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.35M, up from 288,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Srvc Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $105.91. About 3.45M shares traded or 10.82% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 23/04/2018 – Science Start-Ups Gain Strong Momentum at the Prince William Science Accelerator; 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES NO CHANGE TO NET OR EPS ON ASC 715/ASC 606 ACCOUNTING; 26/03/2018 – MOST KWAI CHUNG UPS HK RETAIL ALLOCATION BY 27M TO 33.75M SHRS; 26/04/2018 – UPS Cost Pressures Crimp Courier’s Plan for E-Commerce Riches; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015B Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS WORKING WITH LOCAL AUTHORITIES IN INVESTIGATION; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Etiwanda Sch Dist Pub Fing Auth, CA Debt Rtg To ‘AA’; 06/03/2018 – UPS Selects International President for Top Operating Position; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Package Rev $3.53B; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS UPS HAS “MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL” RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON

Berkshire Partners Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Partners Llc bought 229,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.04M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $926.52M, up from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $5.83 during the last trading session, reaching $498.06. About 200,834 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 36.06% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Acquire Extant for $525; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Cont Ops EPS $3.63; 15/03/2018 – ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $50 MLN IN CASH; 25/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Tightens 35 Bps; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE FOR $525M; 08/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Successful Completion of Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Cont Ops EPS $15.22-EPS $15.86; 17/03/2018 – M2 EquityBites: TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill Aerospace Elastomers Business from Esterline Technologies; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM 2Q ADJ EPS $3.79, EST. $3.65

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 insider sales for $10.97 million activity. Wynne Sarah had bought 10 shares worth $4,319 on Monday, March 11. Graff Michael had sold 182 shares worth $77,234 on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.02% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Ibm Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 745 shares. Columbus Circle Investors stated it has 19,606 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Riverhead Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7,300 shares. Price T Rowe Md invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Gam Hldg Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 603 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Liability invested 0.06% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Bokf Na reported 1,073 shares. Sterling Cap stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Brown Brothers Harriman has 336,174 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Adage Capital Partners Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 51,241 shares. Mirae Asset Global invested in 0% or 1,204 shares. Jane Street Gp Lc accumulated 12,433 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Macquarie Grp Ltd invested in 400 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,485 were reported by Of Virginia Lc. Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk has invested 0.23% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Wesbanco Retail Bank has invested 0.28% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Kbc Group Inc Inc Nv stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 2,297 are owned by At Savings Bank. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc holds 0.23% or 33,857 shares in its portfolio. Smith Salley owns 16,504 shares. Epoch Partners reported 962,380 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 187,412 shares. Plancorp Llc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Brown Brothers Harriman And Communication holds 0.38% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 494,556 shares. Monarch Capital Mgmt holds 0.26% or 6,409 shares. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Lc reported 59,897 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Lc holds 1.43% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 27,931 shares. Schwartz Invest Counsel stated it has 205,000 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Peretz Richard N. sold $1.01 million worth of stock or 9,112 shares.