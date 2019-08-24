Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB)’s Financial Results Comparing With WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) and WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) have been rivals in the Savings & Loans for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 30 3.20 N/A 2.00 16.42 WVS Financial Corp. 17 4.41 N/A 1.55 11.12

Demonstrates Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. and WVS Financial Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. WVS Financial Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. and WVS Financial Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7% 0.9% WVS Financial Corp. 0.00% 8.1% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s current beta is 1.05 and it happens to be 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, WVS Financial Corp. has beta of 0.72 which is 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.5% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.1% of WVS Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 25.68% of WVS Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 2.21% 5.87% 9.99% 17.52% -19.21% 21.62% WVS Financial Corp. -0.17% -2.77% -0.06% 23.04% 2.58% 17.06%

For the past year Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than WVS Financial Corp.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. beats WVS Financial Corp.

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to residents and businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates. It also provides single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; land acquisition and development loans; commercial loans comprising loans secured by accounts receivable, marketable investment securities, business inventory and equipment, and related collaterals; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, loans secured by deposit accounts, and personal and education loans. The company operates six offices in the North Hills suburbs of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. WVS Financial Corp. was founded in 1993 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.