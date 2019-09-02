Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB)’s Financial Results Comparing With WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC)

Both Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) and WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 30 3.26 N/A 2.00 16.42 WVS Financial Corp. 17 4.27 N/A 1.55 11.12

In table 1 we can see Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. and WVS Financial Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. WVS Financial Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than WVS Financial Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) and WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7% 0.9% WVS Financial Corp. 0.00% 8.1% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. is 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.05. WVS Financial Corp.’s 0.72 beta is the reason why it is 28.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. and WVS Financial Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.5% and 23.1%. About 1% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 25.68% of WVS Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 2.21% 5.87% 9.99% 17.52% -19.21% 21.62% WVS Financial Corp. -0.17% -2.77% -0.06% 23.04% 2.58% 17.06%

For the past year Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than WVS Financial Corp.

Summary

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors WVS Financial Corp.

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to residents and businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates. It also provides single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; land acquisition and development loans; commercial loans comprising loans secured by accounts receivable, marketable investment securities, business inventory and equipment, and related collaterals; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, loans secured by deposit accounts, and personal and education loans. The company operates six offices in the North Hills suburbs of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. WVS Financial Corp. was founded in 1993 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.