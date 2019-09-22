Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Meridian Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

This is a contrast between Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) and Meridian Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Savings & Loans and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 30 3.49 N/A 2.00 16.42 Meridian Bancorp Inc. 17 5.70 N/A 1.15 15.89

Table 1 highlights Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. and Meridian Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Meridian Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. and Meridian Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7% 0.9% Meridian Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.2% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. is 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.05 beta. Competitively, Meridian Bancorp Inc.’s 48.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.52 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.5% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. shares and 66.1% of Meridian Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.4% of Meridian Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 2.21% 5.87% 9.99% 17.52% -19.21% 21.62% Meridian Bancorp Inc. -0.65% 2.17% 7.25% 15.27% -0.86% 28.07%

For the past year Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Meridian Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. beats Meridian Bancorp Inc.