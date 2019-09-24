Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB)’s Financial Results Comparing With HopFed Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC)

Both Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) and HopFed Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC) compete on a level playing field in the Savings & Loans industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 30 3.32 N/A 2.00 16.42 HopFed Bancorp Inc. 20 0.00 N/A 0.83 23.56

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. and HopFed Bancorp Inc. HopFed Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than HopFed Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. and HopFed Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7% 0.9% HopFed Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. is 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.05 beta. HopFed Bancorp Inc.’s 0.93 beta is the reason why it is 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.5% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. shares and 50.5% of HopFed Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.4% of HopFed Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 2.21% 5.87% 9.99% 17.52% -19.21% 21.62% HopFed Bancorp Inc. 0.1% 0.36% 0.51% 0.31% 19.89% 46.95%

For the past year Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than HopFed Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. beats HopFed Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

HopFed Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank USA, Inc. that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and interest-bearing demand deposits and time deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential and non-residential real estate loans, construction loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as automobile loans, home equity loans, and home improvement loans. In addition, it owns a low income senior citizen housing facility that offers apartments for rent in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Further, the company invests in the U.S. government agency securities, municipal and corporate bonds, collateralized mortgages obligations, and mortgage-backed securities. It operates through a network of 18 branch offices located in Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky. HopFed Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.