Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) EPS Estimated At $0.67; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (ZIOP)

Analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to report $0.67 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 4.29% from last quarter’s $0.7 EPS. BHLB’s profit would be $34.11 million giving it 12.00 P/E if the $0.67 EPS is correct. After having $0.65 EPS previously, Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 3.08% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $32.15. About 207,056 shares traded. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) has declined 19.21% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BHLB News: 13/04/2018 – Berkshire Bncrp: Berkshire Bank Celebrates National Volunteer Week 04.13.18; 14/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Receives Investment Grade Ratings from Kroll Bond Rating Agency; Berkshire Bank Deposits Rated A-; 23/04/2018 – BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.65; 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Bancorp 1Q Rev $115M; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 17/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 Berkshire Hills Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CEO Daly Gifts 786 Of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc

Among 2 analysts covering ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ZIOPHARM Oncology has $7.5 highest and $6.5000 lowest target. $7’s average target is 47.99% above currents $4.73 stock price. ZIOPHARM Oncology had 4 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. See ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) latest ratings:

23/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform New Target: $6.5000 Maintain

04/04/2019 Broker: Lake Street Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

01/04/2019 Broker: Laidlaw Rating: Buy New Target: $7.5 Initiates Coverage On

21/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Since June 5, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $37,240 activity. Prescott Wm Gordon also bought $455 worth of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) on Monday, August 26. $7,258 worth of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) was bought by DAVIES JOHN B on Tuesday, September 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.93, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 35.96 million shares or 3.91% more from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na invested 0% in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). 26,715 were accumulated by Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp. Ls Ltd Liability reported 1,228 shares. Btim has 9,391 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Aristotle Capital Boston Ltd Com has invested 0.76% in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 56,112 shares. 15,954 are owned by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Cornerstone Advsrs has 311 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 88,613 shares. Kistler invested in 316 shares. The Washington-based Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Tompkins Fincl reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,249 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Wells Fargo Comm Mn has 0% invested in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) for 137,280 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 15,498 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. provides retail and commercial banking, wealth management and investment, and insurance services. The company has market cap of $1.64 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Banking and Insurance. It has a 15.96 P/E ratio. It offers various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking demand, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as residential mortgages, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.73. About 1.77M shares traded. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has risen 184.43% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 184.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIOP News: 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm Says Focusing Resources on Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Additional Tumor Types; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4; 10/05/2018 – ZIOPHARM 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C; 17/05/2018 – Ziopharm Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 05/03/2018 Ziopharm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIOP); 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

