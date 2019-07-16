Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) EPS Estimated At $0.63; NN, Inc. (NNBR) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to report $0.63 EPS on July, 17.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 14.86% from last quarter’s $0.74 EPS. BHLB’s profit would be $32.23 million giving it 12.18 P/E if the $0.63 EPS is correct. After having $0.59 EPS previously, Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 6.78% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $30.69. About 159,120 shares traded. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) has declined 20.63% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BHLB News: 22/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Bancorp 1Q EPS 55c; 08/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – CEO Daly Gifts 786 Of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 14/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Receives Investment Grade Ratings from Kroll Bond Rating Agency; Berkshire Bank Deposits Rated A-; 23/04/2018 – BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.65; 23/03/2018 Berkshire Hills Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – KBRA Assigns BBB+ Senior Unsecured Debt Rating for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc; 13/04/2018 – Berkshire Bncrp: Berkshire Bank Celebrates National Volunteer Week 04.13.18

Among 2 analysts covering NN Inc (NASDAQ:NNBR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. NN Inc has $16 highest and $9 lowest target. $12.50's average target is 47.75% above currents $8.46 stock price.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $71,456 activity. DAVIES JOHN B also bought $7,920 worth of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) shares. On Friday, February 15 the insider Prescott Wm Gordon bought $30,632.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. provides retail and commercial banking, wealth management and investment, and insurance services. The company has market cap of $1.57 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Banking and Insurance. It has a 13.74 P/E ratio. It offers various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking demand, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as residential mortgages, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

Since June 19, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $25,950 activity. 3,000 shares were bought by Atkinson James Robert, worth $25,950.

NN, Inc., a diversified industrial company, makes high precision bearing components, industrial plastic products, and precision metal components to various markets in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and China. The company has market cap of $336.55 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Precision Bearing Components Group, Precision Engineered Products Group, and Autocam Precision Components Group. It currently has negative earnings. The Precision Bearing Components Group segment makes and sells precision steel balls that are used primarily by manufacturers of anti-friction bearings and constant velocity joints; steel rollers, including tapered rollers used in automotive gearbox applications, automotive wheel bearings, and various industrial applications; cylindrical rollers used in various industrial applications; and precision metal retainers for roller bearings.