Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) and Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) and Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP). The two are both Savings & Loans companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 30 3.40 N/A 2.00 16.42 Mr. Cooper Group Inc. 9 1.24 N/A 9.47 0.80

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. and Mr. Cooper Group Inc. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) and Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7% 0.9% Mr. Cooper Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.05 beta. Competitively, Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s 45.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.55 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. and Mr. Cooper Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mr. Cooper Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has an average target price of $12, with potential upside of 7.24%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.5% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.2% of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 4.7% of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 2.21% 5.87% 9.99% 17.52% -19.21% 21.62% Mr. Cooper Group Inc. 1.06% -5.82% -16.37% -50.03% -55.34% -34.79%

For the past year Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend while Mr. Cooper Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Mr. Cooper Group Inc.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. It offers home loan servicers focused on delivering various servicing and lending products, services, and technologies. The company provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents, and mortgage companies. It operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is based in Coppell, Texas.