Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) and HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Comparison side by side

Both Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) and HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) compete on a level playing field in the Savings & Loans industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 30 3.50 N/A 2.25 13.45 HarborOne Bancorp Inc. 17 4.42 N/A 0.36 51.75

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. HarborOne Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of HarborOne Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. and HarborOne Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5.9% 0.7% HarborOne Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.7% 0.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.1% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. shares and 19.6% of HarborOne Bancorp Inc. shares. 1% are Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 56.02% are HarborOne Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 0.97% 4.25% 4.46% -10.7% -20.63% 11.98% HarborOne Bancorp Inc. -1.97% 4.49% 15.68% 2.57% 2.97% 15.61%

For the past year Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than HarborOne Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors HarborOne Bancorp Inc.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern Massachusetts. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, commercial loans, construction loans, and auto and other consumer loans. The company, through its subsidiary, Merrimack Mortgage Company, LLC, also originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. It operates 14 full-service branches, 2 limited service branches, and 13 free-standing ATMs. In addition, the company offers a range of educational services through Â‘HarborOne U,Â’ with classes on small business, financial literacy, and personal enrichment. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Brockton, Massachusetts. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Harborone Mutual Bancshares, Mhc.