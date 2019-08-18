Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) and Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Contrasting side by side

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) and Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) are two firms in the Savings & Loans that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 30 3.33 N/A 2.00 16.42 Dime Community Bancshares Inc. 19 4.78 N/A 1.30 15.48

Demonstrates Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. and Dime Community Bancshares Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Dime Community Bancshares Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Dime Community Bancshares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7% 0.9% Dime Community Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. has a 1.05 beta, while its volatility is 5.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Dime Community Bancshares Inc. is 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.86 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.5% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.1% of Dime Community Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.9% of Dime Community Bancshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 2.21% 5.87% 9.99% 17.52% -19.21% 21.62% Dime Community Bancshares Inc. 4.94% 6.94% 3.49% 2.64% 15.98% 18.85%

For the past year Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than Dime Community Bancshares Inc.

Summary

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Dime Community Bancshares Inc.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the unitary savings bank holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides financial services and loans for housing in New York. It accepts deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; small investment property loans; one- to four-family residential and condominium/cooperative apartment loans; home equity and improvement loans; equity lines of credit on multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, including acquisition, land development and construction loans, finance loans and leases, and small business administration loans. In addition, it manages and owns real estate; sells non- Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured investment products; and invests in multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 25 full-service retail banking offices located throughout Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Nassau County, New York, as well as 2 branches in Brooklyn, New York. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.