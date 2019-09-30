Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Stock Rose While Ejf Capital Cut Its Stake by $10.11 Million; Shareholder New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Upped Mattel (MAT) Position

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (BHLB) by 62.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 326,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.99% . The hedge fund held 195,697 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.14M, down from 521,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $29.46. About 82,329 shares traded. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) has declined 19.21% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BHLB News: 13/04/2018 – Berkshire Bncrp: Berkshire Bank Celebrates National Volunteer Week 04.13.18; 22/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Bancorp 1Q Rev $115M; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 14/05/2018 – KBRA Assigns BBB+ Senior Unsecured Debt Rating for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc; 19/04/2018 – DJ Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHLB); 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Bancorp 1Q EPS 55c; 14/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Receives Investment Grade Ratings from Kroll Bond Rating Agency; Berkshire Bank Deposits Rated A-; 30/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Conference May 9

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Mattel Inc (MAT) by 107.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 30,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The institutional investor held 59,700 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $669,000, up from 28,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Mattel Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.3. About 899,174 shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 14/03/2018 – Mattel Nominates New Bd Members; 19/04/2018 – Mattel Names New CEO as It Seeks Answer to Sales Slump — 4th Update; 26/04/2018 – Mattel’s Best Barbie Growth on Record Dulls Toys `R’ Us Impact; 25/04/2018 – SPIN MASTER SUES MATTEL FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT ON PATENTS RELATING TO BAKUGAN TOY; 09/03/2018 – Toymakers tumble as Toys ‘R’ Us prepares to liquidate; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR: Mattel Rtgs On Wtch Neg On Toys “R” Us Liquidation Plan; 09/03/2018 – Toy companies such as Hasbro and Mattel have already begun preparing contingency plans in the event that Toys R Us initiated a full liquidation; 19/04/2018 – ANCESTRY NAMES MARGO GEORGIADIS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Mattel’s New Unsecured Notes ‘BB’; Outlook Negative; 05/04/2018 – Mattel CEO Margaret H. Georgiadis 2017 Total Compensation $31.3 Million

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 100 shares to 600 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 0.99 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, down 4.29% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.7 per share. BHLB’s profit will be $34.11M for 10.99 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.08% EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $37,240 activity. $455 worth of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) was bought by Prescott Wm Gordon.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $805.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacific City Financial Corp by 86,227 shares to 1.55 million shares, valued at $26.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.