Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Stock Price Rose While Ejf Capital Decreased by $10.11 Million Its Holding; Cohen & Steers (CNS) Shareholder Congress Asset Management Company Upped Its Position by $1.59 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS) by 94.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 31,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.53% . The institutional investor held 64,220 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30M, up from 33,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Cohen & Steers Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $52.26. About 176,932 shares traded or 15.39% up from the average. Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) has risen 34.28% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CNS News: 04/05/2018 – Cohen & Steers Presenting at Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – Cohen & Steers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers MLP & Energy Opportunity Fund Named Mutual Fund of the Year by Alerian; 26/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (RQI) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a); 22/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors ETF Declares First Quarter Distribution; 09/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Cohen & Steers, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (RFI) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a); 08/03/2018 – COHEN & STEERS – FALL IN PRELIMINARY AUM AS OF FEB 28 WAS DUE TO MARKET DEPRECIATION OF $3.0 BLN, DISTRIBUTIONS OF $280 MLN, NET OUTFLOWS OF $273 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions for April, May and June 2018

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (BHLB) by 62.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 326,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.99% . The hedge fund held 195,697 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.14 million, down from 521,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $28.72. About 192,907 shares traded. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) has declined 19.21% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BHLB News: 23/03/2018 Berkshire Hills Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.65; 23/04/2018 – BERKSHIRE HILLS 1Q CORE EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHLB); 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Bancorp 1Q EPS 55c; 22/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Receives Investment Grade Ratings from Kroll Bond Rating Agency; Berkshire Bank Deposits Rated A-; 08/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Bancorp 1Q Rev $115M; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47B and $7.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennox International Inc (NYSE:LII) by 19,217 shares to 406,744 shares, valued at $111.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 30,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 792,424 shares, and cut its stake in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold CNS shares while 40 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 21.01 million shares or 3.85% more from 20.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS). State Common Retirement Fund reported 23,900 shares. Panagora Asset owns 164 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Copeland Llc has 695,634 shares. Victory Capital stated it has 32,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) for 20,037 shares. 3,000 were reported by Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp. Moreover, Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corporation has 0.01% invested in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) for 472,223 shares. Cambridge Invest Advsrs owns 3,908 shares. Fmr Lc has 0% invested in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS). Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability holds 4,837 shares. Bank Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS). Impact Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 4,372 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS).

More notable recent Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cohen & Steers Is Still A Sell Despite AUM Growth And Net Inflows In Q1 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Luxoft Holding Inc (LXFT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cohen & Steers reports August AUM – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cohen & Steers Offers Alternative Income Fund – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.93, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold BHLB shares while 26 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 35.96 million shares or 3.91% more from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 32,062 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 35,270 were accumulated by Rockland Tru. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) for 35,555 shares. Hillcrest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.74% in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) or 356,926 shares. 170 are owned by Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sg Americas Secs Ltd holds 0.01% or 29,471 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset accumulated 910 shares. Strategic Services Incorporated owns 9,261 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.05% in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Community Fincl Bank Na holds 0% or 264 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 4,266 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0% in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 17,000 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0% in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) or 112 shares. Btim stated it has 0% in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB).

Analysts await Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.67 EPS, down 4.29% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.7 per share. BHLB’s profit will be $34.11M for 10.72 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.08% EPS growth.

More notable recent Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Berkshire Hills Completes SI Financial Group, Inc. Acquisition – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Berkshire Hills and SI Financial Announce Regulatory Approvals and Planned Closing Date of Pending Merger – PRNewswire” published on May 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Berkshire Hills welcomes Baye Adofo-Wilson, Rheo A. Brouillard and William H. Hughes III to Board and announces additional changes – PRNewswire” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Berkshire Hills Reports Second Quarter Results; Dividend Declared – PRNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Berkshire CEO resigns immediately, a year after moving bank to Boston – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $805.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Savings Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) by 38,670 shares to 70,193 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 581,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (NYSE:FNB).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $37,240 activity. Prescott Wm Gordon also bought $455 worth of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) shares.