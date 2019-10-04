Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Stake Has Lifted by Pinnacle Holdings Llc; Federated Investors Raised Its Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Holding by $5.85 Million

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 140 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.99% . The hedge fund held 5,239 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $164.45M, up from 5,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Berkshire Hills Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.65. About 40,972 shares traded. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) has declined 19.21% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BHLB News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHLB); 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Bancorp 1Q EPS 55c; 27/04/2018 – CEO Daly Gifts 786 Of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc; 23/03/2018 Berkshire Hills Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – KBRA Assigns BBB+ Senior Unsecured Debt Rating for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc; 22/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – BERKSHIRE HILLS 1Q CORE EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 17/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Bancorp 1Q Rev $115M

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 21.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 74,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 411,056 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.75M, up from 336,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $76.58. About 222,009 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.69 TO $2.74; 17/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. Names Drayton Martin, Vice President, Brand Stewardship; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY BASKIN-ROBBINS U.S. COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINE OF 1.0%; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS BEEN SHORT RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL AND DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP FOR ABOUT A YEAR – CNBC; 22/05/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS GOOD FOR A PERIOD OF TWO YEARS; 22/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Board Authorization Of $250 Million Share Repurchase Program; 29/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Springs a Special Nationwide Cold Brew Tasting Event April 6; 07/05/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Raises a Glass to Summer with its First-Ever Wine and Ice Cream Pairings; 17/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Launches Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee lnspired Ice Cream Flavors in Grocers’ Freezers Across the Country

More notable recent Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is SRC Energy Inc. (SRCI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of SI Financial Group (SIF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages SIF Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on December 11, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Bank Notes: Details on Customers Bancorpâ€™s deal with T-Mobile – Philadelphia Business Journal” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “SI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Merger – Business Wire” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $37,240 activity. $455 worth of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) was bought by Prescott Wm Gordon on Monday, August 26.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48M and $269.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Energy (Prn) by 85,000 shares to 3.21M shares, valued at $2.56B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) by 2,038 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,190 shares, and cut its stake in Shell Midstream Partners.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.93, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold BHLB shares while 26 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 35.96 million shares or 3.91% more from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Savings Bank has 43,162 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 269,202 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 112 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 224,614 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Lc holds 0.01% or 15,197 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag accumulated 82,071 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) for 30,898 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 61,733 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 17,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) for 6,007 shares. Guggenheim Lc invested in 0.01% or 26,715 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 2,249 shares. 147,963 are held by Citadel Ltd Liability Corp. Captrust Advsrs invested in 0% or 473 shares. Moreover, Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 24 investors sold DNKN shares while 104 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 71.19 million shares or 0.82% more from 70.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jnba Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 100 shares. State Street holds 0.01% or 1.99 million shares in its portfolio. Skylands Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 6,300 shares in its portfolio. Mcrae Mngmt Inc holds 4.46% or 140,082 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, L And S Advsrs has 0.1% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,200 shares stake. Mogy Joel R Counsel, California-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Jennison Assoc Lc reported 385,820 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs owns 575 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Coastline Trust stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Llc holds 72,991 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 33,993 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 3,800 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3,750 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Retirement Sys Of Alabama stated it has 230,382 shares.