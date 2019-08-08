Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Shareholder Jacobs Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position; Wbi Investments Has Trimmed Its Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Stake by $2.33 Million; Share Value Declined

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (BHLB) by 9.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 49,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.99% . The institutional investor held 453,313 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.35 million, down from 502,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 87,902 shares traded. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) has declined 19.21% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BHLB News: 17/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 Berkshire Hills Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – BERKSHIRE HILLS 1Q CORE EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Bancorp 1Q EPS 55c; 14/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Receives Investment Grade Ratings from Kroll Bond Rating Agency; Berkshire Bank Deposits Rated A-; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm

Wbi Investments Inc decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 49.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc sold 77,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 77,830 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39 million, down from 155,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $27.83. About 4.46M shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 07/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 20/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Four CenterPoint U.S. Utility Tariff Bond Transactions; 19/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 23-24; 24/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS CENTERPOINT ENERGY’S LONG-TERM IDR AT ‘BBB’; REVI; 24/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY FITCH; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY – ON A GUIDANCE BASIS, FIRST QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS WERE $0.55 PER DILUTED SHARE; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $3,155 MLN VS $2,735 MLN; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren Combined Co Expected to Have Electric and Natural Gas Delivery Ops in Eight States

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold CNP shares while 161 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 365.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 378.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia owns 1.29M shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada, a Nevada-based fund reported 200 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.06% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). The Kansas-based Mariner Ltd has invested 0.03% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Sei Investments reported 319,136 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability has 0% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 33 shares. Usca Ria Lc invested in 6,901 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc reported 2.26M shares stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 52,569 shares. Everett Harris Ca accumulated 0.06% or 79,845 shares. Twin Capital has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Hl Ser Limited Liability Company holds 7,703 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). 45,230 are held by Renaissance Group Inc Lc. Creative Planning accumulated 55,082 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (NYSE:NYCB) by 531,548 shares to 696,231 shares, valued at $8.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chicos Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS) by 111,741 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

More notable recent CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CenterPoint Energy declares regular common stock dividend of $0.2875, Series A Preferred Stock dividend of $30.6250 and Series B Preferred Stock dividend of $17.5000 – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Is Using Debt In A Risky Way – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Friday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “6 Utilities Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 1.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.7 per share. BHLB’s profit will be $35.22M for 10.93 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.15% EPS growth.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11B and $505.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 11,546 shares to 524,080 shares, valued at $24.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 292,678 shares in the quarter, for a total of 570,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Mo Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SMBC).

More notable recent Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Bank Notes: Details on Customers Bancorpâ€™s deal with T-Mobile – Philadelphia Business Journal” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – December 17, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.7% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Warren Buffett Would Love Our Top Long Pick For 2014-Berkshire Bank – Seeking Alpha” published on December 27, 2013 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $71,456 activity. DAVIES JOHN B also bought $11,297 worth of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold BHLB shares while 38 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 3.33% more from 33.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 650,001 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 143,304 shares. Raymond James And Assoc has 14,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement reported 62,514 shares stake. Eagle Boston Investment Management owns 76,317 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan reported 450 shares. 13,090 were accumulated by Brinker. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Management has invested 0% in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 123,206 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc reported 0.01% stake. Btim invested in 9,391 shares or 0% of the stock. Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) for 22,216 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 120,154 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pnc Finance Gp Inc holds 0% or 10,545 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB).