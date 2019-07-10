Berkshire Hathaway Upped Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Holding; Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Upped Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stake

Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) stake by 4.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 407,992 shares as Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Berkshire Hathaway Inc holds 8.67M shares with $1.06B value, up from 8.26M last quarter. Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc now has $63.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $139.97. About 1.29M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) stake by 20.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab acquired 263,804 shares as Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX)’s stock rose 4.91%. The Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 1.58 million shares with $84.10M value, up from 1.32M last quarter. Tjx Cos Inc New now has $67.51B valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $55.15. About 5.71 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates

Among 4 analysts covering PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PNC Financial Services Gr had 7 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $144 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. As per Friday, January 25, the company rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln Natl Corporation holds 11,241 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Incorporated Id reported 6,957 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Pure Fincl, California-based fund reported 4,000 shares. 90 are held by Plante Moran Advsr Limited Com. Argi Ltd Liability Corporation holds 10,401 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 77,383 were accumulated by Cypress Capital Mngmt Llc. Salem Investment Counselors stated it has 0.04% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,149 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Bontempo Ohly Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 1,835 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 25,467 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,940 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cornercap Counsel reported 1,948 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 17,852 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. Bancshares Of Montreal Can owns 1.00M shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $3.59 million activity. On Tuesday, January 22 the insider HANNON MICHAEL J sold $624,099. The insider Reilly Robert Q sold $3.03 million. $62,844 worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) was bought by Pfinsgraff Martin on Thursday, February 21.

Among 9 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. TJX Companies had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the shares of TJX in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. Guggenheim maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $57 target. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Loop Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. CFRA upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $60 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Buckingham Research. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $55 target in Thursday, February 28 report. UBS maintained it with “Sell” rating and $43 target in Thursday, February 28 report.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 156,298 shares to 3.48M valued at $188.07 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 81,749 shares and now owns 441,208 shares. Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) was reduced too.

