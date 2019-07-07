Berkshire Hathaway Upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake; Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Upped Sb Finl Group (SBFG) Position by $368,748

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Sb Finl Group Inc (SBFG) by 26.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 20,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 98,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, up from 77,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Sb Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.53. About 7,427 shares traded. SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) has declined 5.07% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SBFG News: 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Management (Us) Buys Into SB Financial Group; 11/05/2018 – Banc Funds Company Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 15/05/2018 – Jacobs Asset Management Buys 2.6% of SB Financial Group Inc; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Buys 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 08/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Ranked #72 on American Banker’s List of Top 200 Community Banks and Thrifts; 20/04/2018 – DJ SB Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBFG); 19/04/2018 SB Financial Group 1Q EPS 35c; 14/05/2018 – FJ Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 23/05/2018 – State Bank Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Deploys State Bank GIVES Volunteer Initiative

Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 9.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 59.51M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02B, up from 50.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $368.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 7.93 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/04/2018 – ForeScout Technologies Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $78; 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan warn their clients that Apple’s iPhone sales may come in below expectations; 11/05/2018 – MOVES- Moelis, JP Morgan, Majedie Asset, PineBridge Investments; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Poaches Bank of America Energy Banker for EMEA; 21/05/2018 – Jpmorgan Investment Funds – Global Income Fund Exits Direct Line; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Comm; 24/05/2018 – COBHAM PLC COB.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 140P FROM 135P; 13/04/2018 – U.S. bank executives see delayed boost from tax overhaul; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Norton Was Chief Risk Officer of Consumer and Community Banking at JPMorgan Chase

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold SBFG shares while 9 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.96 million shares or 0.28% more from 2.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 2 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L reported 0.07% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Cutter And Brokerage Incorporated reported 0.06% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Pinnacle Hldg Lc has invested 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Cutler Mgmt Llc holds 141,739 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Co invested 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). The Germany-based Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Stieven Lp owns 154,011 shares. Jcsd Capital Lc reported 3.54% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Dimensional Fund Advsr L P, a Texas-based fund reported 112,565 shares. Fj Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 212,886 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability (Trc) owns 134 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $56,013 activity. KLEIN MARK A had bought 1,000 shares worth $17,050. $620 worth of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) shares were bought by HELBERG TOM R.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72 million and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital Southwest Corp (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 91,962 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $31.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northstar Realty Europe Corp by 63,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 451,281 shares, and cut its stake in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $199.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 1.20 million shares to 53.65M shares, valued at $2.78B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,100 were reported by Sequoia Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Com. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc holds 98,278 shares. Avalon Ltd Liability Company reported 574,794 shares. Schmidt P J Mngmt accumulated 1.11% or 37,347 shares. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 0.11% stake. Ssi Invest Mgmt has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.76% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Aspiriant Limited Liability invested in 30,620 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Syntal Capital Prns Limited Liability Corp has 0.42% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cambiar Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 3,214 shares. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement System has 0.85% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 6.82M shares. Blair William Il reported 0.98% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gillespie Robinson Grimm, a Connecticut-based fund reported 218,312 shares. Conestoga Lc reported 2,741 shares stake. Thompson Rubinstein Mgmt Incorporated Or accumulated 5,009 shares.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. Petno Douglas B had sold 11,659 shares worth $1.22 million on Tuesday, January 29. Shares for $2.00 million were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Tuesday, April 16. Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of stock. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S. On Tuesday, January 29 Scher Peter sold $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 18,679 shares. The insider BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304.