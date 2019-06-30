Berkshire Hathaway Trimmed Its Holding in Phillips 66 (PSX) by $602.60 Million; As Heritage (HCCI) Share Price Rose, Holder Cove Street Capital Has Cut Its Holding by $1.70 Million

Berkshire Hathaway Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 53.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6.34M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.55 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $528.45M, down from 11.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $93.54. About 4.44M shares traded or 62.34% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Heritage (HCCI) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 63,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.21 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.22M, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Heritage for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $608.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 40,464 shares traded. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) has risen 40.91% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HCCI News: 21/04/2018 DJ Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCCI); 26/04/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Clean 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 09/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 15% to 8 Days; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 02/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Clean 1Q Rev $83.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $199.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 407,992 shares to 8.67 million shares, valued at $1.06B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.32 EPS, down 17.14% or $0.48 from last year’s $2.8 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 10.08 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 480.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold HCCI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 14.44 million shares or 2.31% more from 14.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $817.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) by 224,083 shares to 2.52M shares, valued at $22.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) by 104,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Gp Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX).