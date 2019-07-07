Berkshire Hathaway Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) Cut by $602.60 Million as Stock Declined; Punch & Associates Investment Management Position in Capital Southwest (CSWC) Has Lowered by $1.93 Million

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 91,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.48 million, down from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Capital Southwest Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $372.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $21.07. About 76,423 shares traded or 19.00% up from the average. Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) has risen 36.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.04% the S&P500. Some Historical CSWC News: 16/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORP – ANNOUNCED AN EXPANSION TO ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY FROM $180 MLN TO $200 MLN; 16/04/2018 Capital Southwest Increases Credit Facility to $200 Million; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Board Policy on Capitalization; 30/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST SAYS BOARD OKS MODIFIED ASSET COVERAGE RULES; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – ON MAY 11 ENTERED INCREMENTAL ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT RELATING TO SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUG 30, 2016; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Bd Policy on Capitalization; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – INCREMENTAL AGREEMENT INCREASES TOTAL COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT BY $10 MLN FROM $200 MLN TO $210 MLN – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Required Minimum Asset Coverage Ratio Applicable to Company Will Be Decreased to 150% From 200%

Berkshire Hathaway Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 53.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6.34 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.55 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $528.45 million, down from 11.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $96.8. About 1.96 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $199.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 5.38M shares to 70.91M shares, valued at $3.66 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, down 17.14% or $0.48 from last year’s $2.8 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.43 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 480.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Asset Mgmt reported 37,511 shares. The Texas-based Cypress Asset Management Incorporated Tx has invested 0.09% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Spc Finance owns 21,130 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.16% or 620,287 shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring Bank, Maryland-based fund reported 11,209 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 22,884 shares. 15,087 were reported by Lazard Asset Mngmt. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 30,888 shares. First State Bank invested in 0.06% or 3,849 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.14% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 7,649 shares. South Street Advsr Limited Company stated it has 95,262 shares or 2.75% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.06% stake. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 30.69 million shares. 245,500 were accumulated by Old Republic. 195,347 were accumulated by Retirement Systems Of Alabama.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72 million and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 22,326 shares to 511,680 shares, valued at $8.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Dynamic Europe Eqt by 94,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 616,933 shares, and has risen its stake in Pzena Investment Mgmt Inc (NYSE:PZN).

