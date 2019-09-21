Berkshire Hathaway Stake in Bank Amer (BAC) Increased by $901.35 Million; S Squared Technology Lowered Its Stake in Usa Technologies (USAT) as Stock Value Rose

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 17.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The hedge fund held 403,031 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00M, down from 488,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 34.77% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $4.99. About 7.43 million shares traded or 763.49% up from the average. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Yr Strategic Alliance Agreement; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M; 02/04/2018 – USA Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $138 MLN TO $142 MLN; 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities; 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering; 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering

Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 3.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 31.08M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 927.25M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.89B, up from 896.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 167.36M shares traded or 198.95% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 15/05/2018 – CN RAIL CFO GHISLAIN HOULE SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 10/05/2018 – NuVasive Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S TOP EUROPEAN JUNK-BOND TRADER IS SAID TO EXIT; 16/04/2018 – TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at three major U.S. banks in March; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Dallas/Fort Worth-Area Small Business Optimism Holds Steady in 2018 – Tuesday, May 1, 2018 9:00 am EDT; 02/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-BofA is arranging a $6 bln loan for Petrobras Unit bid- Bloomberg; 16/05/2018 – Vital Therapies at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Knightsbridge Asset Mngmt Limited Company has invested 2.75% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sumitomo Mitsui reported 0.89% stake. Field & Main State Bank holds 0.52% or 19,651 shares in its portfolio. Natl Pension Service holds 0.94% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 9.72M shares. First Heartland Consultants holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 17,893 shares. Jbf Capital Inc holds 1.58% or 300,000 shares. Endowment Management Lp reported 22,960 shares. Private Advisor Group Lc stated it has 505,806 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Lafayette Inc holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 66,653 shares. Moreover, Saturna Cap has 0.01% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.79% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pure Fincl Advsrs invested in 0.06% or 11,854 shares. Northstar reported 9,096 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Webster Bankshares N A reported 266,921 shares. Sonata reported 7,588 shares stake.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $208.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 284,102 shares to 5.43 million shares, valued at $2.14B in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $6.93 million activity.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14M and $134.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 17,200 shares to 82,200 shares, valued at $3.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 62,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Egain Cor (NASDAQ:EGAN).

