Berkshire Hathaway Raised Its Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) by $901.35 Million; As Bankunited (BKU) Shares Declined, Shareholder Great Lakes Advisors Has Increased Position

Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 3.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 31.08 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 927.25 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.89 billion, up from 896.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $30.04. About 21.55 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/05/2018 – Esperion to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 16/03/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp Doc re. Filing of a Form 8-K; 08/03/2018 – RPT-U.S. SEC SAYS MERRILL LYNCH CHARGED WITH GATEKEEPING FAILURES IN THE UNREGISTERED SALES OF SECURITIES; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO A FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT WITH AN AFFILIATE OF BOFA MERRILL LYNCH; 09/05/2018 – BofA Banker Michael Dolce Is Said to Depart for Madison Dearborn; 30/05/2018 – BOFA CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN COMMENTS AT NYC INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 29/03/2018 – Japan Watchdog Says Deutsche Bank, BofA Colluded on Bond Trade; 14/05/2018 – American Air Presenting at Bank of America Conference (Correct); 08/05/2018 – CytomX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America said loans in its business segments grew by 5 percent to $864 billion

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bankunited Inc (BKU) by 161.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 205,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 332,748 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.23 million, up from 127,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bankunited Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $33.99. About 292,863 shares traded. BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has declined 12.69% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BKU News: 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net Interest Income Increased by $17.2M to $247.8M; 20/04/2018 – DJ BankUnited Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKU); 23/03/2018 BankUnited, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in BankUnited; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net $85.2M; 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED BY $17.2 MLN TO $247.8 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM MARCH 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED 1Q EPS 77C, EST. 72C

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $208.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 284,102 shares to 5.43M shares, valued at $2.14B in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 14,697 shares to 209,906 shares, valued at $11.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oakmark Investor (OAKIX) by 27,372 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 502,187 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.77 in 2019Q1.