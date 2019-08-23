Berkshire Hathaway Position in Phillips 66 (PSX) Has Decreased by $602.60 Million; Hmi Capital Trimmed Holding in Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) by $1.68 Million

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 6.36 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.80M, down from 6.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.56. About 3.40M shares traded or 121.12% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES LTD APLO.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF NCDS NOT EXCEEDING 15 BLN RUPEES WITHIN OVERALL BORROWING LIMITS OF CO; 14/05/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA QDOBA Mexican Eats® Names Keith Guilbault as Chief Executive Officer and Susan Daggett as Chief Financial Officer; 25/05/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS POWER UNIT IS SAID TO GET KKR, APOLLO INTEREST; 10/04/2018 – HUNTER GROUP ASA – NON-BINDING INDICATIVE OFFER FROM APOLLO ASSET LIMITED; 28/03/2018 – Apollo Hospitals in India to Acquire Two Accuray Radixact® Systems; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Johnson Controls power unit draws interest from KKR, Apollo – Bloomberg; 20/04/2018 – Apollo Plans to Take Diamond Resorts Public; 11/04/2018 – FirstGroup Rejects Apollo Management Preliminary Takeover Offer; 09/03/2018 – Vectra Co. Announces Completion Of The Sale Of Its EaglePicher Technologies Business To Affiliates Of GTCR; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC – $4.9 BILLION OF CAPITAL INFLOWS IN QTR

Berkshire Hathaway Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 53.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6.34M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 5.55 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $528.45 million, down from 11.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $98.46. About 1.78 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $199.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 934,679 shares to 5.11 million shares, valued at $933.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.56 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Hmi Capital Llc, which manages about $266.04M and $845.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,931 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $126.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

