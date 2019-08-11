Berkshire Hathaway Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Lifted by $949.25 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Spectrum Management Group Trimmed Position

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 4,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 46,527 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, down from 50,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 02/04/2018 – Delphix Honored in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide as Top Cloud Innovator; 09/05/2018 – Cognigo Collaborates with Microsoft AIP to Ensure Critical Data Assets Will Not Fall Into the Wrong Hands; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100; 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training

Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 9.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 59.51 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02 billion, up from 50.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.98M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 30/04/2018 – ForeScout Technologies Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – Buy Spotify because it is ‘closest’ thing to a Netflix for music: JP Morgan; 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 11/05/2018 – COM HEM HOLDING AB COMH.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 155 FROM SEK 138; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan – Global Healthcare Adds Merck & Co, Cuts Bayer; 21/03/2018 – Business Insider: JPMorgan says it’s found the perfect trade for worried Facebook investors @BIPrime; 02/04/2018 – Patricof’s Firm, Backed by JPMorgan, to Cater to Sports Figures; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP PSXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE: $600M EQUITY LINKED NOTES LINKED TO VOYA PRICED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Asset Management Limited Com holds 0.11% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,251 shares. Harvey Communication reported 0.37% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Verity And Verity Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2.47% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 106,400 shares. The Colorado-based Ghp Invest Inc has invested 0.84% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 40,389 are held by Horan Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Regal Investment Ltd Liability Com reported 0.25% stake. Spc Financial, a Maryland-based fund reported 6,865 shares. Dillon Assocs stated it has 30,789 shares. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca accumulated 0.52% or 6,054 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 103,000 shares. Drexel Morgan reported 0.57% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Johnson Grp Inc Inc reported 48,592 shares. Ycg Lc, a Texas-based fund reported 22,938 shares. Brookstone reported 0.14% stake. Victory Management Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $199.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 16.97M shares to 409.80M shares, valued at $19.80B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94 million and $334.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 24,995 shares to 56,919 shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 60,022 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).