Berkshire Hathaway Lowered Its Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Stake by $814.33 Million; Market Value Declined; As Electronic Arts (EA) Shares Declined, Mig Capital Has Upped Position

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 11,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 488,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.63 million, up from 476,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $88.9. About 2.11 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B

Berkshire Hathaway Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 16.97 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 409.80M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.80 billion, down from 426.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $48.33. About 13.73M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in TCP Capital; 09/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Exit Positions in 13F Filing Stories (Correct); 12/03/2018 – BLUELINX HAS COMMITMENTS FROM WELLS FARGO & BANK OF AMERICA; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO SEES CONTINUING DIVIDEND/BUYBACK MIX; 08/03/2018 – VR Studio Radical Galaxy Partners with Apollo, Eastdil Alum to Scale Business and Open NYC Office; 20/04/2018 – Brian Schwartz: Wells Fargo nears $1 billion settlement for loan abuses; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Accrual Cuts 1Q Net to $4.7B, or 96c/Share; 15/03/2018 – Sloan Raise Shows Wells Fargo Still Lacks Accountability: Gadfly; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS IT’S ON TRACK TO SAVE $4B A YEAR BY END OF ’19

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $199.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 9.40M shares to 59.51M shares, valued at $6.02B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21 million and $737.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 720,280 shares to 16.28 million shares, valued at $57.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 29,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,392 shares, and cut its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S).