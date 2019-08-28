Berkshire Hathaway Lowered Its Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Holding by $61.11 Million; Stock Declined; Systemax (SYX) Stake Has Boosted by Goodhaven Capital Management Llc

Berkshire Hathaway Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1.20 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 53.65M shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 billion, down from 54.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $51.1. About 552,035 shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – LUV: POSSIBLE ACQUISITIONS `CLEARLY NOT A FOCUS RIGHT NOW’; 23/04/2018 – Southwest Expects Minor Disruptions as It Inspects Engines — 3rd Update; 17/04/2018 – WHIO-TV: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Philly; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO: ALREADY INSPECTED MORE THAN 80% OF FLEET: CNBC; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – INCREASED COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 28 PERCENT; 21/05/2018 – VARIDESK SNAGS FORMER SOUTHWEST AIRLINES EXEC FOR COO ROLE; 02/05/2018 – WPSD Local 6: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland. No reports of; 08/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines February Load Factor 81%; 03/05/2018 – Southwest engine fan blade showed signs consistent with metal fatigue -NTSB; 20/04/2018 – Manufacturer of the Southwest plane’s engine that exploded is about to recommend more inspections

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Systemax Inc (SYX) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 21,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.59% . The institutional investor held 216,814 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91 million, up from 195,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Systemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $725.74M market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.39. About 2,746 shares traded. Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has declined 37.61% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SYX News: 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Systemax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 13/03/2018 – South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click ‘buy’ on internet sales tax; 01/05/2018 – Systemax 1Q EPS 38c; 24/05/2018 – Systemax Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 9 Days; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – Systemax Anticipates Continuing a Regular Qtrly Div in the Future; 21/04/2018 – DJ Systemax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYX)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold SYX shares while 32 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 10.48 million shares or 2.72% more from 10.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 827,570 were accumulated by Blackrock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). The North Carolina-based National Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Portolan Cap Lc has 91,967 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. 2,366 are owned by Legal & General Group Public Limited Com. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 4,326 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 18,719 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated invested in 43,700 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 68,089 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Co Mn has 0% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 23,270 shares. Advisory Services Networks Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Swiss Bancorp holds 0% or 23,400 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited invested 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Falcon Point Ltd Liability Com holds 0.32% or 25,964 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 129,424 shares.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25M and $123.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII) by 79,910 shares to 198,211 shares, valued at $5.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,653 shares, and cut its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $199.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 5.38 million shares to 70.91M shares, valued at $3.66B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 1,847 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Co Il reported 10,248 shares. Quinn Opportunity Partners Limited Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 9,500 shares. Hodges Cap Management Inc owns 70,145 shares. Natixis reported 0.07% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Adage Prns Gru Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Stratford Consulting Ltd reported 44,326 shares stake. Winch Advisory Ser Lc owns 149 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Manhattan holds 0% or 339 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 0.13% or 15,922 shares in its portfolio. 85,370 were accumulated by Boston Common Asset Mngmt Llc. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated holds 706 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can accumulated 618,357 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Hillsdale Investment accumulated 150 shares.

