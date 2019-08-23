Berkshire Hathaway Lowered Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Position by $602.60 Million as Share Price Rose; Caredx (CDNA) Market Valuation Rose While Osterweis Capital Management Decreased Its Holding

Berkshire Hathaway Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 53.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6.34 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 5.55M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $528.45 million, down from 11.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $95.18. About 2.25 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 42.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 88,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 120,290 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, down from 208,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $966.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $22.8. About 547,412 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teladoc Health Inc by 36,755 shares to 149,360 shares, valued at $8.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 35,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $199.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 407,992 shares to 8.67M shares, valued at $1.06B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

