Berkshire Hathaway Lifted Its Stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) by $49.78 Million; Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Upped Asml Holding N V (ASML) Stake by $658,000 as Stock Price Rose

Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 407,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The hedge fund held 8.67M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06B, up from 8.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $129.56. About 482,967 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNC); 13/04/2018 – PNC Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $1.2 Billion, $2.43 Diluted EPS; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS; 21/03/2018 – PNC Financial Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by 20.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The hedge fund held 20,800 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, up from 17,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Asml Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $223.04. About 158,883 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 16/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Sweden’s Atlas Copco sees strong vacuum growth in 2018 as boom continues; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q EPS EUR1.26; 20/03/2018 – ASML at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – 2018 TARGET EFFECTIVE ANNUALIZED TAX RATE IS AROUND 14 PERCENT; 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Revised View of Growth Prospects; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Vital Role in Semiconductor Sector; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – PROPOSED A DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.4 PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – ASML Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $199.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 1.32M shares to 5.71 million shares, valued at $1.98 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $124,380 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intl Grp Incorporated holds 0.1% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 209,486 shares. 3,735 were accumulated by King Luther Cap Mgmt. Montag A And Associates Inc stated it has 0.03% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Moreover, Services Inc Wi has 2.56% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc Inc holds 0.02% or 2,583 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Blb&B Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 62,492 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Caprock Gru Incorporated holds 5,318 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 19,605 shares in its portfolio. Edgemoor Inv Inc owns 144,806 shares or 2.34% of their US portfolio. Systematic Financial LP has invested 0.02% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Bahl & Gaynor, a Ohio-based fund reported 637,318 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd owns 1.47M shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Co holds 1.1% or 64,158 shares in its portfolio. Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 5,363 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

