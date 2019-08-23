Berkshire Hathaway Increases Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM); Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Cypress Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding by $1.26 Million as Valuation Rose

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 237.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 5,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 7,280 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 2,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $230.79. About 1.66 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 18/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Supporting People Affected by Mass Shooting at Santa Fe High School; 16/05/2018 – Passport Adds Tahoe Resources, Exits UnitedHealth: 13F; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OF $3.04 PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – U.S. COURT ENTERED THE MARCH 27 ORDER REGARDING THE MOTION FILED UNDER A SECOND AMENDED COMPLAINT BY UNITEDHEALTH ON MARCH 13, 2017; 19/03/2018 – United Health Products Forms Medical Advisory Board; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Specia; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 13/03/2018 – United Health Products Receives CE Mark Approval for HemoStyp®; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO JOIN BIDS FOR ENVISION HEALTHCARE UNIT

Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 9.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 59.51 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02B, up from 50.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $106.4. About 3.94M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 29/05/2018 – JPM LOST MARKET SHARE IN DEBT CAPITAL MARKETS SO FAR THIS YR; 11/05/2018 – POSTE ITALIANE PST.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 9.4 EUROS FROM 9.1 EUROS; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: US investment banks and regionals flourish in first quarter 2018 amid tax breaks, favorable seasonal performance; 17/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Expands Beta Strategies Team with Hire of Alistair Lowe; 19/04/2018 – Ex-JPMorgan Executive Named President of Cerberus (Video); 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan Taps Fintech Partnership Head to Run Crypto Strategy; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN HIRES CREDIT SUISSE’S ARASARATNAM FOR CYBERSECURITY; 06/04/2018 – Trade war ‘is the greatest threat to the world economy,’ JP Morgan’s Frenkel says; 14/05/2018 – Frontier Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Citi, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $199.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 1.32M shares to 5.71 million shares, valued at $1.98 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citizens & Northern holds 2.37% or 41,954 shares. Fairfield Bush And accumulated 109,629 shares or 3.68% of the stock. Villere St Denis J And Co Limited Liability Company reported 0.86% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). B Riley Wealth Management reported 16,411 shares. Grisanti Management Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 685 shares. Hodges Cap Mgmt invested 0.32% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Amp Cap Ltd has invested 0.84% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 5,611 are held by Cypress Cap Mngmt Lc (Wy). Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd accumulated 25,519 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt has 4,447 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Mairs has 249,289 shares. Stephens Inc Ar owns 275,061 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. 49,180 were reported by Goelzer Inv Mngmt Inc. Loeb Corp owns 300 shares. Oregon-based Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 1.03% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $4.64 million were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.