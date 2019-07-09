Berkshire Hathaway Increases Holding in Red Hat (RHT); Quotient LTD (QTNT) Holder Granite Point Capital Management LP Trimmed Position by $765,000

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (QTNT) by 38.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 135,000 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Quotient Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $655.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.91. About 151,252 shares traded. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 94.13% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 89.70% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 18/05/2018 – Quotient Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Quotient Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Quotient; 10/04/2018 – Quotient Inaugurates New Campus Outside Edinburgh; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chmn and CEO; Franz Walt Named as Interim CEO; 04/05/2018 – Quotient Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Commencement of EU Blood Grouping Field Trial; 09/05/2018 – POWER QUOTIENT, GLORY SCIENCE, FOXLINK COMBINE UNDER NEW CO; 29/05/2018 – Quotient Limited appoints Franz Walt as Chief Executive Officer; 11/05/2018 – The Female Quotient to Host the First Girls’ Lounge at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival

Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 22.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 934,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.11 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $933.68M, up from 4.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Drives Hybrid Cloud-Native Services with CoreOS, Red Hat OpenShift Integration; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 09/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne To Demonstrate Enterprise Value Stream Management Solution for Red Hat OpenShift at Red Hat Summit; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 03/04/2018 – Sysdig Container Intelligence Platform Certified for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 02/05/2018 – Forty8Fifty Labs Collaborates with Red Hat to Enable Digital Transformation through Application Development and Integration Pro; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNlCs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNICs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR ABOUT $3.38 TO $3.41

Investors sentiment increased to 2.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold QTNT shares while 12 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 30.45 million shares or 25.66% less from 40.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of America De holds 0% or 108,023 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 105,338 shares. Sei Investments holds 0% or 75,584 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 0% stake. Pnc Fin Gru invested in 205,841 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 13,461 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Westfield Cap Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Moreover, Castleark Management Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 75,480 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited stated it has 75,000 shares. Sectoral Asset Management Inc accumulated 17,649 shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Victory Management has 0% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Granite Point Capital LP invested in 0.12% or 135,000 shares. Acuta Cap Partners Ltd Liability has 280,000 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27,405 activity.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,250 shares to 56,250 shares, valued at $9.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 12,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (Etf) (Put) (IWM).

Analysts await Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.39 EPS, up 29.09% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.55 per share. After $-0.41 actual EPS reported by Quotient Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% EPS growth.

