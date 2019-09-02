Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC)

Both Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) and Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 205 1.95 N/A 16328.66 0.01 Stewart Information Services Corporation 41 0.46 N/A 1.88 20.11

In table 1 we can see Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Stewart Information Services Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Stewart Information Services Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stewart Information Services Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) and Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Stewart Information Services Corporation 0.00% 7.1% 3.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Stewart Information Services Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 89.7%. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.1% of Stewart Information Services Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berkshire Hathaway Inc. -1.22% -4.28% -5.21% -0.26% 3.18% 0.61% Stewart Information Services Corporation 0.53% -6.64% -11.61% -14.1% -15.65% -8.62%

For the past year Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has 0.61% stronger performance while Stewart Information Services Corporation has -8.62% weaker performance.

Summary

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Stewart Information Services Corporation.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. This segment also offers centralized title services, such as title and closing, post-closing, default, and REO-related title services, as well as provides home and personal insurance services, and services for tax-deferred exchanges. The Ancillary Services and Corporate segment offers appraisal and valuation services to the mortgage industry. The company serves homebuyers and sellers, residential and commercial real estate professionals, mortgage lenders and servicers, title agencies and real estate attorneys, home builders, mortgage brokers and investors, developers, lenders, and real estate brokers and agents, as well as the United States government. Stewart Information Services Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.