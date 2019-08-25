Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B)’s Financial Results Comparing With Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) and Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB), both competing one another are Property & Casualty Insurance companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 205 1.92 N/A 16328.66 0.01 Donegal Group Inc. 13 0.51 N/A 0.30 46.17

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Donegal Group Inc. Donegal Group Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Donegal Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Donegal Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. shares and 91.55% of Donegal Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, Donegal Group Inc. has 3.42% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berkshire Hathaway Inc. -1.22% -4.28% -5.21% -0.26% 3.18% 0.61% Donegal Group Inc. -0.29% 7.5% 0.07% -3.88% -12.91% 16.61%

For the past year Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Donegal Group Inc.

Summary

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Donegal Group Inc.