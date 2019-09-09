Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B) and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) Contrasting side by side

Since Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) are part of the Property & Casualty Insurance industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 205 1.99 N/A 16328.66 0.01 Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 10 1.57 N/A -1.75 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 0.00% -11.3% -4.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 69.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.4% of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berkshire Hathaway Inc. -1.22% -4.28% -5.21% -0.26% 3.18% 0.61% Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. -3.36% -4.18% -13.92% -3.45% -18.71% 4.56%

For the past year Berkshire Hathaway Inc. was less bullish than Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.

Summary

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company underwrites property, workers compensation, personal automobile, general and professional liability, mortgage, and extended warranty insurance products, as well as multi-line reinsurance products. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.