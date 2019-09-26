Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCO) Contrasting side by side

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCO) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
|206
|2.01
|N/A
|16328.66
|0.01
|National General Holdings Corp.
|24
|0.56
|N/A
|1.77
|13.81
Demonstrates Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and National General Holdings Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. National General Holdings Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National General Holdings Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and National General Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|National General Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and National General Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 13.3%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
|-1.22%
|-4.28%
|-5.21%
|-0.26%
|3.18%
|0.61%
|National General Holdings Corp.
|-0.24%
|0.16%
|5.02%
|19.77%
|-2.04%
|23.15%
For the past year Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than National General Holdings Corp.
Summary
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. beats National General Holdings Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.
