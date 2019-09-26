Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCO) Contrasting side by side

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCO) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 206 2.01 N/A 16328.66 0.01 National General Holdings Corp. 24 0.56 N/A 1.77 13.81

Demonstrates Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and National General Holdings Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. National General Holdings Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National General Holdings Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and National General Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and National General Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 13.3%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berkshire Hathaway Inc. -1.22% -4.28% -5.21% -0.26% 3.18% 0.61% National General Holdings Corp. -0.24% 0.16% 5.02% 19.77% -2.04% 23.15%

For the past year Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than National General Holdings Corp.

Summary

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. beats National General Holdings Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.