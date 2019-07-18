Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Property & Casualty Insurance company, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 66.93% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 5.67% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 3.48% 10.08% 3.04%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hathaway Inc. N/A 205 18.64 Industry Average 425.70M 12.22B 46.48

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.65 1.61 2.55

As a group, Property & Casualty Insurance companies have a potential upside of -98.03%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berkshire Hathaway Inc. -3.01% -3.22% -1.37% -7.58% 1.91% -0.59% Industry Average 3.80% 6.38% 11.03% 12.02% 16.82% 17.80%

For the past year Berkshire Hathaway Inc. had bearish trend while Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Dividends

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.