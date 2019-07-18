Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Property & Casualty Insurance company, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 66.93% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 5.67% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
Table 1 has Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|3.48%
|10.08%
|3.04%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
|N/A
|205
|18.64
|Industry Average
|425.70M
|12.22B
|46.48
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.65
|1.61
|2.55
As a group, Property & Casualty Insurance companies have a potential upside of -98.03%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
|-3.01%
|-3.22%
|-1.37%
|-7.58%
|1.91%
|-0.59%
|Industry Average
|3.80%
|6.38%
|11.03%
|12.02%
|16.82%
|17.80%
For the past year Berkshire Hathaway Inc. had bearish trend while Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.
Dividends
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.