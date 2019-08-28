Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-A) and Maiden Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Contrasting side by side

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) and Maiden Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 308,595 1.93 N/A 28640.36 10.78 Maiden Holdings Ltd. 1 0.03 N/A -6.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Maiden Holdings Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Maiden Holdings Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 3.7% Maiden Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.85 beta indicates that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is 15.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Maiden Holdings Ltd.’s 0.86 beta is the reason why it is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Maiden Holdings Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Maiden Holdings Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 22.14% for Berkshire Hathaway Inc. with consensus price target of $364500. Competitively Maiden Holdings Ltd. has an average price target of $1, with potential upside of 104.08%. The information presented earlier suggests that Maiden Holdings Ltd. looks more robust than Berkshire Hathaway Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Maiden Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 20.8% and 53.7% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.4% of Maiden Holdings Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berkshire Hathaway Inc. -1.07% -4.11% -5.29% -0.17% 1.72% 0.87% Maiden Holdings Ltd. -2.94% -26.12% -19.79% -57.33% -94.24% -70%

For the past year Berkshire Hathaway Inc. had bullish trend while Maiden Holdings Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. beats Maiden Holdings Ltd. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis. The AmTrust Reinsurance segment provides small commercial business insurance, including workersÂ’ compensation, commercial package, and other property and casualty insurance products; and specialty risk and extended warranty coverage for consumer and commercial goods, as well as custom designed coverages, such as accidental damage plans and payment protection plans related to the sale of consumer and commercial goods. This segment also offers specialty program comprising package products, general liability, commercial auto liability, excess and surplus lines programs, and other specialty commercial property and casualty insurance to small and middle market companies. In addition, the company offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.