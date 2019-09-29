Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-A) and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFGE) Contrasting side by side

Since Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFGE) are part of the Property & Casualty Insurance industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 306,627 0.86 1.35M 28640.36 10.78 American Financial Group Inc. 26 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and American Financial Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and American Financial Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 440.27% 7.4% 3.7% American Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20.8% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. shares and 0% of American Financial Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berkshire Hathaway Inc. -1.07% -4.11% -5.29% -0.17% 1.72% 0.87% American Financial Group Inc. -0.27% 0.51% -0.54% -0.31% 0.47% 1.7%

For the past year Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than American Financial Group Inc.

Summary

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. beats American Financial Group Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.