Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-A) and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFGE) Contrasting side by side

Since Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFGE) are part of the Property & Casualty Insurance industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
|306,627
|0.86
|1.35M
|28640.36
|10.78
|American Financial Group Inc.
|26
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and American Financial Group Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and American Financial Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
|440.27%
|7.4%
|3.7%
|American Financial Group Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 20.8% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. shares and 0% of American Financial Group Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
|-1.07%
|-4.11%
|-5.29%
|-0.17%
|1.72%
|0.87%
|American Financial Group Inc.
|-0.27%
|0.51%
|-0.54%
|-0.31%
|0.47%
|1.7%
For the past year Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than American Financial Group Inc.
Summary
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. beats American Financial Group Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.