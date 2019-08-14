Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-A) and Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) Contrasting side by side

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) and Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y), both competing one another are Property & Casualty Insurance companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 309,269 1.91 N/A 28640.36 10.78 Alleghany Corporation 660 1.33 N/A 20.61 33.27

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Alleghany Corporation. Alleghany Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Alleghany Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 3.7% Alleghany Corporation 0.00% 3.7% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s 0.85 beta indicates that its volatility is 15.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Alleghany Corporation has a 0.66 beta and it is 34.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Alleghany Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alleghany Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s upside potential is 23.56% at a $364500 average price target. Competitively Alleghany Corporation has a consensus price target of $700, with potential downside of -5.03%. The results provided earlier shows that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. appears more favorable than Alleghany Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Alleghany Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.8% and 84.2%. Comparatively, 1.3% are Alleghany Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berkshire Hathaway Inc. -1.07% -4.11% -5.29% -0.17% 1.72% 0.87% Alleghany Corporation -1.01% -1.16% 4.39% 9.96% 9.08% 10.01%

For the past year Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has weaker performance than Alleghany Corporation

Summary

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. beats Alleghany Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

Alleghany Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeownersÂ’ multiple peril; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit. It distributes its products and services through brokers, as well as directly to insurance and reinsurance companies. The Insurance segment underwrites specialty insurance coverages in the property, as well as umbrella/excess, general, directorsÂ’ and officersÂ’, and professional liability lines; and surety products comprising commercial surety bonds and contract surety bonds, as well as workersÂ’ compensation insurance. This segment distributes its products through approximately independent wholesale insurance brokers, and retail and general insurance agents. The company also explores for and produces oil and gas; manufactures and remanufactures/retrofits precision machine tools and supplies of replacement parts; manufactures custom trailers and truck bodies for moving and storage industry, and other markets; and provides technical services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, as well as toy and consumer electronics. In addition, it owns and manages improved and unimproved commercial land, as well as residential lots. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned approximately 314 acres of property. Alleghany Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.