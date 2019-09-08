Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-A) and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Property & Casualty Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 308,419 1.98 N/A 28640.36 10.78 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 5 0.48 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 3.7% 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% -5.5% -1.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.85 beta means Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s volatility is 15.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s 56.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.44 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.8% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. shares and 83.3% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 39.3% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berkshire Hathaway Inc. -1.07% -4.11% -5.29% -0.17% 1.72% 0.87% 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. -2.42% -6.48% 0.2% 11.48% -28.06% 25.62%

For the past year Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

Summary

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. beats 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana and Texas. The company offers homeownersÂ’ insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Maison Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. in November 2013. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Tampa, Florida.