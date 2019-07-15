Berkshire Hathaway Has Trimmed Position in Phillips 66 (PSX) as Stock Value Declined; Eagle Ridge Investment Management Holding in F5 Networks (FFIV) Has Lifted as Shares Declined

Berkshire Hathaway Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 53.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6.34M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.55 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $528.45M, down from 11.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $100.92. About 1.59 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 8,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,845 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, up from 34,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $145.91. About 204,598 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $167; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Pelzer to Succeed Andrew Reinland on May 21; 10/04/2018 – F5 Launches Advanced WAF for Multi-Cloud App Security; 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO; 25/04/2018 – F5 Announces New Application Services Offering for Multi-Cloud Environments; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS NAMES FRANK PELZER EVP, CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 21; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in F5 Networks; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wisconsin Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 19,000 shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership reported 101 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Reliance Of Delaware holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 12,278 shares. Private Na has invested 0.15% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Blb&B Advsr Lc accumulated 3,255 shares. Dodge Cox invested in 0% or 5,205 shares. Arvest Savings Bank Tru Division reported 42,865 shares stake. Rr Prtn Lp holds 913,922 shares or 10.34% of its portfolio. Hartford Fincl Management Incorporated has invested 0.45% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Adv holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 14,433 shares. 155,078 are held by Guggenheim Ltd Liability Company. Fiduciary Trust, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 20,415 shares. Chevy Chase Holdg stated it has 354,926 shares. Private Advisor Gru reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Loudon Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.19% or 3,762 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.32 EPS, down 17.14% or $0.48 from last year’s $2.8 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 10.88 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 480.00% EPS growth.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $199.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 5.38 million shares to 70.91 million shares, valued at $3.66 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mgmt has 685,598 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership has 0.23% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 73,593 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 2,052 shares stake. Rodgers Brothers invested in 15,261 shares. Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 7,324 shares. 1.90M were accumulated by Apg Asset Mngmt Nv. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability reported 0.08% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Bridgewater LP stated it has 0.1% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Eagle Ridge Invest invested 0.99% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 5,036 shares. Vanguard Group holds 0.04% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) or 6.58 million shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 38,755 shares. Mackenzie Fincl has 88,981 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks Incorporated has 4,912 shares. Addenda Capital has invested 0.25% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44 million and $680.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITR) by 364,226 shares to 10,239 shares, valued at $350,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 insider sales for $3.53 million activity. The insider Locoh-Donou Francois sold 3,665 shares worth $595,600. 1,971 shares were sold by MCMILLAN STEPHEN, worth $316,909. FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN also sold $110,450 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 124 shares valued at $20,331 was made by WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. 1,136 F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares with value of $182,707 were sold by Kearny Ryan C.. $41,630 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares were sold by Pelzer Francis J..