Berkshire Hathaway Has Trimmed Its Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Holding by $61.11 Million; Stock Declined; Appleton Partners Raised Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Stake by $322,907

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (VZ) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 5,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,768 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84M, up from 93,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.09M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1 Notes Ratings; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 27/04/2018 – Verizon Announces Support for Wounded Warrior Project with Month-Long Campaign; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season; 31/05/2018 – Duo Security Enhances Zero-Trust Security Platform With Analytics-Based Threat Detection; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath: Lucas Was Snap Inc. Global Head of Sales

Berkshire Hathaway Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1.20M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 53.65 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78B, down from 54.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 5.83M shares traded or 66.45% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – CNN: BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines flight en route to Dallas from New York forced to make an emergency landing in Phila…; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SAYS DIVERTED FLIGHT LANDS SAFELY IN CLEVELAND; 17/04/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: #Breaking: Father of passenger tells NBC10 engine on Southwest plane blew and a passenger was hit by; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST CANCELED 500 FLIGHTS TO ALLOW FOR FAN BLADE REVIEWS; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR TO LEASE GATES AT LGA AND DCA TO SOUTHWEST AIRLINES; 17/04/2018 – Midair Engine Explosion Kills One on Southwest Airlines Plane; 17/04/2018 – NYC-to-Dallas Southwest Jet Is Forced to Land With Engine Damage; 20/04/2018 – FAA RULE COVERS CHECKS ON ENGINE FAN BLADES AFTER LUV ACCIDENT; 16/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Cargo Lands Prestigious Honor; 17/04/2018 – NTSB: INVESTIGATORS PROBING ENGINE FAILURE ON SOUTHWEST JET

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $199.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 5.38M shares to 70.91 million shares, valued at $3.66B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset reported 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). First Mercantile reported 0.12% stake. Conning, a Connecticut-based fund reported 10,130 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt stated it has 26,098 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd has invested 0.14% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Harris Associate Lp holds 0.54% or 5.69 million shares. South Texas Money Mngmt Limited has 0.1% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 46,748 shares. Whittier holds 0% or 2,200 shares. Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has 318,041 shares. Moreover, Midas Mgmt has 1.04% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Skylands Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.61% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Liability holds 8,835 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Iowa-based Cambridge Invest Advsrs has invested 0.04% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Moreover, Aviva Public Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 157,669 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $754.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Tr Unit (SPY) by 3,359 shares to 48,726 shares, valued at $13.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fd (VEU) by 43,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,695 shares, and cut its stake in Northern Tr Corp Com (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arvest Bancorp Division has invested 1.5% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bp Public Ltd holds 617,000 shares. Indiana Tru And Inv reported 1.03% stake. Mutual Of Omaha Commercial Bank Wealth Management holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 20,879 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 54,997 shares. Pggm Investments reported 1.11% stake. Oak Ridge Invests Llc has invested 0.04% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 241,567 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Pnc Financial Svcs Gru Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8.56M shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company, a Ohio-based fund reported 504 shares. Mengis Cap Mngmt stated it has 2% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Chicago Equity Partners Llc holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 378,040 shares. First Merchants Corp stated it has 100,283 shares. Fincl Architects Inc holds 0.82% or 7,970 shares. Hamlin Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 4.89% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

