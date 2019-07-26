Berkshire Hathaway Has Trimmed Its Holding in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by $814.33 Million as Shares Declined; Robinson Capital Management Position in Dreyfus Municipal Income (DMF) Has Boosted as Shares Rose

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc (DMF) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 45,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 504,996 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, up from 459,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.94. About 70,640 shares traded or 10.17% up from the average. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DMF) has risen 5.09% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 16.97 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 409.80 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.80 billion, down from 426.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.64B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $49.24. About 13.48M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 19/04/2018 – New York State Common Retirement Fund Will Also Vote Against Auditor and Wells Fargo’s Proposed Executive Compensation Plan; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in J.M. Smucker; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Prelim Results May Need to Be Revised to Reflect Addtl Accruals for CFPB/OCC Matter; 07/05/2018 – Navistar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Return on Equity 12.37%; 23/05/2018 – Elizabeth Campbell: #MUNILAND SCOOP: Wells Fargo dismisses bankers in struggling muni-bond division; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN SHREWSBERRY SAYS CARD FEES FELL BY $43 MILLION DUE TO NEW ACCOUNTING METHODS; 20/04/2018 – CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU ANNOUNCES $1 BILLION SETTLEMENT WITH WELLS FARGO FOR ‘AUTO LOAN ADMINISTRATION AND MORTGAGE PRACTICES’; 23/04/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 19/04/2018 – NY’s DiNapoli Says Wells Fargo’s Incentive Pay Practices May Have Exposed It to Financial Loss

More important recent BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Dreyfus Closed-End Funds Announce Name Changes – Business Wire” on March 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund, BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc., BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. and BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Appoint Andrew J. Donohue as Board Member – Yahoo Finance”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aytu BioScience, Inc. 10-K Sep. 6, 2018 4:30 PM – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2018. More interesting news about BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Fund Statistics Now Available for BNY Mellon Closed-end Funds – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dws Strategic Municipal Inco by 37,746 shares to 244,776 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (NYSE:PMO) by 430,558 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 480,908 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality (MYI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Tru Na has invested 0.77% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 9,872 are owned by Fincl Bank Of Stockton. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 12.61M shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 9.95M shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. 1.35M are held by Fjarde Ap. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Incorporated has 1.84% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 104,720 shares. 54,530 are held by Choate Inv Advsr. 1832 Asset Management LP has invested 0.19% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Advisory Services Network Lc owns 42,457 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 30,303 are owned by Sol Mgmt. Fiduciary Company owns 309,047 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Alphaone Invest Services Ltd Liability Company reported 18,900 shares stake. Assets Ltd Llc holds 1.01 million shares or 8.01% of its portfolio. Cheviot Value Limited Co has 6,193 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 56,098 were reported by Blb&B Advsrs Lc.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo confirms formation of regulatory-focused office – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Are Bank Stocks a Buy on their Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “A Foolish Take: Bank Dividends Are Soaring – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $199.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 9.40 million shares to 59.51 million shares, valued at $6.02 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.